Big Brother 23: Will there be a jury Battle Back this season?







After the eviction of Derek X. last week and Sarah Beth this time around, it’s fair to wonder this in the Big Brother 23 world: Will there be a Battle Back? Could a juror return to the game?

There are a lot of reasons to think about this, mostly because these do create a lot of chaos in the game — it could also be a way for production to shake up the predictable way things are going with the Cookout this season.

In the end, we don’t think that there is a good chance of a jury Battle Back — and there are many different reasons for that. First and foremost, think about virus considerations. It’s easier to contain things in the pandemic without someone else coming in the house from the outside world. We think that if there was no virus out there, there would’ve at least been a chance that CBS considered something like this and they probably would have planned it before the season even started.

The other issue with a Battle Back at this point is simply the number of people left versus the number of days. There would need to be some trickery with Double/Triple Evictions in the event for something like this to happen and honestly, we’re not sure Big Brother wants to get that complicated. We do think production would love to have a fan favorite like Derek X. back in the game, but the more likely scenario is that we see him either on The Amazing Race with Hannah down the road or another season.

Do you want to see a jury Battle Back in Big Brother 23?

