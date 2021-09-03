Big Brother 23: Where is Sarah Beth Steagall, Julie Chen interview?







After tonight’s inevitable eviction of Sarah Beth Steagall from the Big Brother 23 house, it’s fair to wonder about her Julie Chen exit interview. Where is it? What could we see in some of it?

The first order of business here is making the following clear: There will be no interview posted online tonight. Instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting until the morning. This is what CBS has done all season with these and they are not about to change things up now. Odds are, this won’t change for however long Julie does them this season — it could be a little bit more complicated when we get around to a double or triple eviction a little bit later on this month. (The finale is here right before the end of the month.)

So what is going to be in said interview? There are a few different things gameplay-wise we expect to hear, and then there’s also potentially more goodbye messages. Last week’s eviction of Derek X. was frustrating just because we didn’t get any goodbye messages at all during the broad; we’re going to go ahead and blame Xavier for that since he took so long going down the stairs.

You’ll be able to find the Sarah Beth interview on the official Instagram page for the show — of course, we’ll embed it in this article as soon as it is available.

What are your current reflections on Sarah Beth Steagall as a player on Big Brother 23?

