Big Brother 23: Was Sarah Beth Steagall evicted over Kyland Young?







Tonight on Big Brother 23, did we see the end of the road for Sarah Beth Steagall as an active player in the game?

If you’ve been watching the feeds or even the episodes as of late, then you know the answer to all of this is a sure-fire “yes.” There’s never been a whole lot of indecision on this subject, as every single sign has pointed to her going almost unanimously. The only potential “pity vote” she may get is from Tiffany, who seems to be intent on doing something like this in order to ensure she gets a jury vote down the road.

Rather than the campaigning today being altogether eventful, all of us were infinitely more curious about whether or not Alyssa learned about the Cookout; she was lying in the room when Tiffany and Kyland when they were talking about the alliance! They never mentioned the name of it, but they did say there was a “Six” and if Alyssa was awake, she’ll recognize that she is not in it.

In the end, the vote to evict Sarah Beth was 5-1, with the one vote being Tiffany. She was respectful with Julie after the fact, and Kyland did allude to her that he was in a secret alliance alongside Azah. However, no one said the name the Cookout so there is an element of mystery there still.

What did you think about Sarah Beth as a player during Big Brother 23?

