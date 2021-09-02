Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery







Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.)

There have been some major questions when it comes to the status of Nicky as a key part of the series for a while now. Even though Sami Gayle barely appeared throughout season 11, she continued to be listed as a part of the main cast in most of CBS’ press releases for the show. Could you chalk it up to a mistake once or twice? Sure, but it was there all of last season: The network clearly still felt like the character was a part of the show’s core.

Today, the network did the exact same thing in their press release for the October 1 premiere “Hate Is Hate” — Sami Gayle is still listed under “Regular Cast,” while ironically some other people like Abigail Hawk (Baker) and Steven Schirripa (Anthony) are listed as recurring, even if they’ve appeared far more frequently as of late.

Do we take this as a sign that Nicky will be in the premiere? Hardly. Gayle is fairly active on social media and we’ve seen little evidence that she has done any filming for the show far. With that being said, we do think it’s a sign that the writers are not done featuring her in some shape or form and we’ll continue to see her be a part of the series somehow. If she was leaving altogether, why keep her there?

In the end, all of this with Nicky remains a mystery, and we can only hope that it’s one we get a good answer to before we get to the end of the season. Maybe at some point she’ll finally move back to the East Coast and be a larger part of the family.

