The Good Doctor season 5 promo: Is Shaun ready for ‘big things’?







Today the first promo officially emerged for The Good Doctor season 5, and we like to think it’s enough to make you wonder all sorts of things.

Take, for example, whether or not Shaun and Lea are really going to get married. We’ll be the first to admit that we didn’t think we’d be getting to this milestone so quickly, and maybe we actually aren’t. There is a good chance that we see flash-forwards or something else early on; if we are at the wedding, odds are it happens within the first few episodes. The show hasn’t been in production for so long that they are countless episodes ahead of the game.

Ultimately, what will be fascinating about this wedding storyline is seeing how Shaun and Lea each prepare for the big day while also wondering that not everything is going to go according to plan. The two of them live in an imperfect world; when you remember that, you also have to remember that some things are going to go awry. Maybe it is a difficult medical case or maybe it’s something going wrong with the planning process.

Want a few more details about the first episode back? Then all you have to do is read the synopsis below (per TVLine, who also first supplied the promo). The premiere is entitled “New Beginnings.”

“[Shaun and Lea’s engagement party] has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala … Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved.”

The Mateo storyline here is proof that the show plans on hitting the ground running when it comes to one of their major characters — which, for the record, we more than embrace. Why wouldn’t they want to give him some attention right away if he’s going to be around for a while?

