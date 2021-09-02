Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 renewal, premiere date hopes







Will there be a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 on MTV down the road? Going into the big season 4 finale tonight, we’re sure that this question is going to be asked.

Ultimately, what we can do for you here is hand down a little bit of good news: The show is officially coming back! The network just announced the news this afternoon, with Pauly D even going on Twitter and posting the message below. MTV also confirmed that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be a full-time member of the cast again after sitting part of season 4 out.

It was a no-brainer that we’d see more of the show at this point; Jersey Shore remains one of the network’s biggest franchises despite a small lull in the action before Family Vacation came out. At this point, MTV has a lot of different spin-offs all actively on the air, as well; a new season of Double Shot at Love is set to premiere on the network this month. Meanwhile, you are also going to continue to see Messyness, the Ridiculousness spin-off hosted in part by Snooki.

While there’s no premiere date as of yet for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5, it feels fair to say that you’re going to have a chance to see it in 2022. Who knows what will be going on in the lives of these people by the time we get around to that? There will probably still be drama but, in the end, we think the main purpose of the show is to continue to make you laugh. Even if these people are older, they’re still okay to mock themselves whenever the timing feels right.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5?

Are you glad that the series is being renewed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION RENEWED FOR SEASON 5!!! 🚨🚨 Thank You All For The Love And Support Tons More To Come 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @MTV @JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/wgJCnB0Rqm — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







