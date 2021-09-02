grown-ish season 4 episode 10 return date hopes at Freeform







Following the midseason finale tonight on Freeform, are you curious to learn the grown-ish season 4 episode 10 return date?

The first order of business to get to here, of course, is reminding everyone that we’re going to have a second half of the season in the first place. That’s not something that you have to be concerned about for the time being; as for whether or not there will be a season 5, that’s where more of that uncertainty comes into play for the time being.

For the time being, though, let’s stick to the return date for season 4B. If we’re to look at some patterns for both this show and also past series on Freeform, the fair assumption to make is that we’ll see new episodes in January. That is clearly a window of time that this network really likes to market and for a number of different reasons. It’s colder outside, for starters, and there’s a chance at more viewers being indoors. Also, it’s a time in which there’s a little less competition than in the fall or later on in the spring.

Is it possible we’ll get a firm date after tonight’s new episode? Sure and if not, we wouldn’t be 100% shocked if something more was revealed a little bit later on in the year. If the upcoming episodes do turn out to be the final ones for the show, we can only hope that we get a proper celebration leading up to the final curtain dropping. It is fair to remember that the flagship Black-ish is airing its final season this fall; meanwhile, mixed-ish was canceled already at ABC and this entire franchise could be coming to a close soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see on grown-ish season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







