The Republic of Sarah canceled at The CW, star confirms







Is The Republic of Sarah canceled at The CW with just one more episode to go? Signs unfortunately are pointing that way.

In a new post on Twitter, series star Luke Mitchell made it clear that Monday’s new episode would be the “series finale.” If this turns out to be the case, we can’t claim it is some sort of enormous surprise. Remember that The Republic of Sarah was not a big hit in the ratings, and beyond just that didn’t get a lot of social-media buzz. With The CW picking up so many other shows including the Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift, it became increasingly clear over time that there may not be room for another season of this.

The real sad thing about The Republic of Sarah is that it was one of the few shows on the network that was not a remake, sequel, franchise, or adaptation. Look around the schedule for a moment — there are a ton of comic-book shows plus new versions of Walker / Kung Fu and then also a show set in the Vampire Diaries universe. All American is one of the few truly original shows, and even it is getting a spin-off during the upcoming season.

Beyond feeling bad for the entire team on The Republic of Sarah, we feel especially sad for Luke Mitchell. When is this guy going to get a show that lasts longer than a season or two? He was also a part of The Code and The Tomorrow People, and neither one of them lasted that long. (He was added to Blindspot and Agents of SHIELD during their runs, but wasn’t an original cast member on either one of them.) Someone launch a new show with Luke and let it shine!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Republic of Sarah right now

Are you sad that The Republic of Sarah is seemingly canceled?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some other updates all about the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Only one episode left & unfortunately it will be our series finale… 😢 So much heart went into this show & we’re all very proud of it… so let’s go out with a bang!! Lots of love, #TheCoopers ❤️#TheRepublicOfSarah Series Finale Monday 6th September 9/8c on @TheCW! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/FtvY3JlqKb — Luke Mitchell (@LukeMitchell__) September 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







