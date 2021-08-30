The Republic of Sarah episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Is this the end?







Next week on The Republic of Sarah episode 13, there is quite a bit to be excited about — after all, it’s the finale! This is where we’ll get a better assessment of Greylock’s future than ever before, and we also better hope for a satisfying ending.

After all, we all need to enter this installment with expectations firmly in the right place. The ratings for the first season have not been great, and at the time of this writing there’s no news on the show’s future at The CW. There are already a lot of other programs they have set moving forward, and them picking up Tom Swift to series today doesn’t help things, either.

So what’s coming up in this finale? How are the writers planning to keep you on the edge of your seat? For more news, be sure to check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Sarah (Stella Baker) is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost and turns to Grover (Ian Duff) for support. Bella (Landry Bender) is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent. Danny (Luke Mitchell) offers to help Corinne (Hope Lauren) with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) sees that AJ (Nia Holloway) is struggling and offers to help. In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion. Megan Follows also stars. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#113). Original airdate 9/6/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This international recognition is the sort of thing that could change Greylock forever, but this is where diplomacy comes into play. What is the trade-off here? What should the citizens be prepared for? There are a lot of questions; hopefully, there will be a chance for answers very soon.

