Chicago Med season 7, Chicago Fire season 10, Chicago PD art revealed!







Just in case you want to add a little more hype leading into Chicago Med season 7, Chicago Fire season 10, and Chicago PD season 9, we got you covered!

The image above (per SpoilerTV) is a first look at the new poster for all three of these One Chicago shows, which are coming back in their ever-familiar timeslot and bringing with them (hopefully) a lot of drama and high stakes. Stylistically, this poster is pretty similar to the one that we saw last year, with the main difference being some of the different faces that are included.

With that being said, it’s clear to us that the Chicago Med side of things stands out the most given all the turnover there. Steven Weber is now a series regular and there are also two new characters in Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Stevie Hammer. They are replacing Dr. Natalie Manning and April Sexton, who departed at the end of season 6. These arts are often a reminder of the change that is pretty constant in the world of this franchise, and we don’t see things ever staying entirely the same for long.

Does the Chicago Fire and Chicago PD portion of this poster confirm anything when it comes to characters surviving various cliffhangers? We wouldn’t go that far. Remember here that NBC could easily just crop out various people in the event that Kelly Severide or Kim Burgess were killed off. Of course, with that being said we obviously want to see both of these characters alive for as long as humanly possible.

As the poster reminds you, new episodes of all three Chicago shows are going to start airing on Wednesday, September 22.

Related – Check out some more news right now on Chicago Med, including a photo of the new characters

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are all sorts of other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







