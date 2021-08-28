Chicago Med season 7 spoilers: First look at new Doctors!







Chicago Med season 7 is going to be premiering on NBC in just under a month, and one of the central themes in change. After all, it has to be when you consider all of the recent departures and new arrivals.

It’s been confirmed already that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have each exited the show, and the premiere will probably address what’s happened to both Natalie Manning and April Sexton. (The finale already set the stage for these exits, so it’s not going to be that hard to speculate as to where they are.)

We hesitate to say that Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer and Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott are going to be direct replacements for either one of these characters, mostly because Chicago Med won’t want to give you the same stories that they’ve told a number of times already. Yet, these are the two new characters who will help to fill the void — and you can see a new photo of the two of them above! They’ll come in amidst a crazy time at the hospital — there are still virus concerns out there in the world, and that goes along with all of the typical problems that this hospital faces. We could see the place still embroiled somewhat in scandal after what happened with Natalie and the trial medication, so that’s also something hanging over everyone’s head.

Our hope is that these newcomers are able to work their way into the show and feel like normal parts of the cast rather quickly — we know it can be really difficult to come in this late to a series’ run, but Dick Wolf shows in general are better at introducing new characters than most. With that in mind, we are more than confident that they will find a way to figure out some cool stories.

