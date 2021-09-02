





What in the world is happening when it comes to Gossip Girl episode 7 over on HBO Max? There’s a chance already that you’re frustrated by the lack of news, and also the length of this hiatus.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way, in the event you haven’t heard about it already: There is no new episode airing on the streaming service today, and nor is there for the next several weeks. While there’s nothing confirmed as of yet about a specific return date, it does look as though it will be back in November.

Why split this show up into halves in the first place? You can argue that this is a way to build up buzz for more episodes; or, you can claim that this is the end result of the global health crisis impacting production in some way. Either way, we do question the split-season model for a show that was already only airing weekly, and also needs to find as much of a devoted audience as it possibly can.

The good news is that HBO Max is trying to at least keep the content coming on this show, including another video below that serves as a little bit of behind-the-scenes fun. They aren’t forcing everyone to stay quiet during the break! Yet, it’s still a long break nonetheless and the only thing that may serve as some comfort eventually is a new trailer. If the show is in fact coming back in November, we’d go ahead and expect something to be revealed over the next month. That gives the streaming service plenty of time to market the next phase of the show, plus present a few more fun teases as to what’s coming.

Also, why not go ahead and announce a season 2 renewal while you’re at it?

