Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Does Sarah Beth know of her eviction?







Tonight on Big Brother 23, Sarah Beth is going to be evicted from the game; it’s impossible to dance around it. The Cookout has been in control for this entire season and there’s very little chance that it’s going to change now.

So is she at least fully aware now that she’s going to jury? If nothing else, she’s got a better sense of it than she once did…

In a conversation this morning Tiffany made it clear to Sarah Beth that things aren’t looking good for her, but at the same time was very kind and complimentary. She noted that she was a big threat in the game, but that she’d rather have her working with her than against her. Sarah Beth campaigned again on the basis of her predictability and working with the “Jackpot” alliance that involves her, Tiffany, and Claire. She’s done with the former Kings and realizes that a lot of people in the game just don’t trust her all that much.

Sarah Beth’s campaign to Tiffany was obviously a pretty-good one, given that Tiffany went to Kyland after the fact and told him that it was a good thing she was loyal to the six. That loyalty is really the only think keeping the Cookout together since at times they can be really dysfunctional.

At this point, our main point of intrigue is not if Sarah Beth gets evicted; instead, it’s how she will react to Kyland keeping the Cookout from her all season. could she feel so betrayed that he loses a jury vote? She may not care as much if people she wasn’t as close to kept something from her.

How do you think Sarah Beth will react to the eviction tonight?

