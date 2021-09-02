Yellowstone season 4 trailer: Is Jamie Dutton responsible for the attacks?







This morning Paramount Network finally unveiled the official Yellowstone season 4 trailer, and of course, it’s really all about one subject. What happens after the events of the shocking season 3 finale?

Below, you can get at least a few more teases about the violent, vengeful future of Dutton Ranch, and also a clear reminder that the network is still keeping their cards close to the vest. We thought personally that they would at least reveal the fate of John in the trailer, mostly because no one thinks Kevin Costner will be written out of his own show! Yet, they are keeping his survival a mystery for now, and the same goes for Beth and Kayce.

The potentially-bigger reveal of this trailer is whether or not Jamie Dutton is responsible to what happened to the rest of his family. We suspected that he may have ordered the hit on all of them after all of the revelations in season 3; yet, he looks and acts surprised after presumably hearing the news. Is it possible that the trailer is trying to mislead us? Sure. Jamie could be feigning this expression or just saying “my God” to a different subject altogether. Another possibility is that he may have wanted something to happen to one but not all of his family members.

There are also a few other notable moments in the trailer — take, for example, Monica running out with Tate in a panic. Or, Roarke in what looks to be a high-intensity situation. Jimmy’s life could also be on the line, just in case there wasn’t enough chaos elsewhere.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 4 when it airs on November 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network, video via Entertainment Weekly.)

