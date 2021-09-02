Good Trouble season 3 episode 19 spoilers: The summer finale







Next week on Good Trouble season 3 episode 19, we’re at the end of the road. It’s the season 3 summer finale! Yes, it does remain completely and utterly weird that this show is ending for now with 19 episodes, but maybe that’s the amount of story that they had until the show comes back.

To help prepare yourselves for the summer hiatus, the producers are at least blessing you with a 90-minute episode to send things off. This means, more than likely, that you’re going to see a lot of big decisions made across the board; there’s also going to be relationship tension aplenty.

Below, we’ve got the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 19 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Callie questions her choices. Mariana interviews for a new job. Malika considers an offer away from DPN. Gael is forced to put his priorities into perspective, and Alice must make a tough decision.

So will there be a season 4 after this down the road? That’s not something we have much of a clear answer to as of yet. The only thing we can promise is that the finale should do a good job of asking tough questions and making viewers ponder over all sorts of things. Also, remember this: Us on the outside aren’t necessarily supposed to agree with every decision. These characters aren’t perfect and that is ultimately the point.

While the promo below may not give that much more away in regards to the finale, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — such is the way of things with Freeform and this series. Plus, if there’s a big cliffhanger, why tease it now?

Where do you think the story of Good Trouble is going to go moving into the season 3 finale?

