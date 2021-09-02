The Challenge season 37 episode 5 preview: Fessy, Josh’s future







Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 5, it feels pretty clear what is coming up next — or at least that’s the case when it comes to Fessy and Josh.

Tonight, we saw Fessy decide to make a big move and take out Amber. He recognizes her as a threat as a reigning champion and she’s not going to get some ride under the radar this time around. It’s too bad for him that it didn’t work, as we saw Michele and Corey L. be eliminated instead.

So where do things go from here? Well, damage control is the name of the game and Fessy better be prepared to act quickly. Otherwise, he could be in for a massive amount of hurt in the game moving forward. Josh doesn’t seem altogether ready to forgive him and what Fessy better hope for instead is that a new enemy emerges, someone who causes a lot of drama and feels a little bit more like an immediate threat.

The one thing we do know is this: When it comes to drama, it’s going to be hard to top anything that we saw on the show tonight. That battle with Corey L. and Hughie down there in the lair was one of the most intense we’ve had in a while and now, Hughie’s going to have to figure out how to better control some of his emotions. This could be one of the most competitive seasons we’ve had in a long time and we’re only a month into things right now!

Of course, the craziest thing about this Fessy – Josh feud is that they’ve got such a history together. They’re even from the same original show! Shouldn’t they trust each other more than anyone?

