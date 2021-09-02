In the Dark season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Murphy’s desperation







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on In the Dark season 3 episode 10? This is an installment entitled “Home Run” but, ultimately, we don’t think that this is going to be a story about baseball at all. Instead, it’s another reminder of just how bad off Murphy is at the moment. She’s got a lot to contend with and in the end, she may have to figure things out herself. This has really been the season for that with this character; she’s had to look inward in order to find the best solution to some of her problems.

Below, check out the full In the Dark season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

DESPERATION – Feeling isolated and alone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks comfort in the familiar but sometimes things do change, and she is forced to fend for herself. Also starring Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz. The episode was directed by Jeff Chan and written by Corinne Kingsbury &Yael Zinkow (#310). Original airdate 9/8/2021.

Given that we are closing in on the end of the season, we’re sure that we’re going to be spending a lot of time seeing things intensify. We can’t sit here and promise you that Murphy is going to somehow be better off by the end of the episode when more than likely, this is probably not going to be the case. She may face some more setbacks but in the end, we just have to hope that there’s a little bit more support happening here at the same time.

Here’s at least your reminder that the show itself isn’t going anywhere soon — at least as you get into the home stretch of the season, you can have confidence about that.

