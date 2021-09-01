The Blacklist season 9: Is filming kicking off next week?







For everyone out there ready to see The Blacklist season 9 production officially underway, we have some news now that will totally make you smile.

Today, series star Amir Arison (Aram) retweeted a post noting that he’s already gotten a virus test for the new season and that filming will kick off next week. This goes along with what the actor first said weeks ago about a September launch date.

Today, series star Amir Arison (Aram) retweeted a post noting that he's already gotten a virus test for the new season and that filming will kick off next week. This goes along with what the actor first said weeks ago about a September launch date.

So why is The Blacklist starting production so much later than a number of other shows? The #1 reason is simply that it filmed so much later into the spring than most others and the actors still deserved a break! This does also ensure that they avoid filming in the hottest parts of the summer. They’re going to have to really hit the ground running to get episodes done in time for the premiere, but we’re more than confident they’ll pull it off. More than likely we’ll get a small batch before the holidays and then a pretty sizable run in the new year.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is still no indication as to whether or not The Blacklist season 9 is going to be the final season; it’s possible that no one even knows behind the scenes yet! The show does have an opportunity to generate stronger ratings now that it’s in a new timeslot on Thursday nights, prior to Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime.

What is it that you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

What is it that you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

