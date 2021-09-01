Yellowstone season 4 trailer launch date: When is it happening?







We’ve been wondering for a good while now when the first Yellowstone season 4 trailer would be released by Paramount Network. Today, we’re happy to have full confirmation on that very thing!

Luckily, the new trailer is going to be here even sooner than you’d think. In a post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account confirms that the trailer is coming tomorrow. They didn’t specify a time but hey, it’s only 24 hours from now — we’re just happy to be getting it sooner rather than later. We honestly felt like Paramount was going to make us wait until the weekend to see a trailer during their Labor Day marathon.

Watch our Yellowstone season 3 finale review! We've got that below and we dive head-first into that shocking cliffhanger.

So what is going to be in this trailer? We feel like the folks at the show are going to be doing a balancing act here of giving some stuff away, but also not revealing too many of their secrets. We think they’ll show more of what happened to John Dutton, mostly because no one should be survived that the character survives the finale. Doesn’t that feel like a sure thing? What would the show do without Kevin Costner?

As for everything else, we do think they’ll be careful revealing Beth and Kayce Dutton’s face, as their lives were also thrown into jeopardy during the season 3 finale. Meanwhile, we’d also be shocked if they gave away who was responsible for all of these attacks. That’s a mystery that Yellowstone could drag out for a little while … but hopefully not too long. You want to see the revenge plot of the Duttons come home to roost!

What do you want to see featured in a Yellowstone season 4 trailer?

Raise your hand if you want to see the season 4 trailer! It's coming tomorrow. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/rVKh6k3xK3 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 1, 2021

