Monsters at Work season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Monsters at Work season 2 renewal at Disney+? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? Within this piece, we of course have a number of different things we want to break down.

So where do we begin? How about with this: Giving you a sense of the show’s overall status so far. As of right now, the streaming service has not confirmed or denied whether or not the Pixar sequel is going to continue. This is something that they could take some time to figure out; because Disney+ has a wide array of programming already (impressive, given that we’re so early in its launch), they don’t have to rush into a renewal here. They also may want to figure out what the precise story is.

Also, they may still need to do a little more work balancing out the series to achieve the magic of the original. One of the charms of Pixar in general is that the vast majority of their shows do a great job of appealing to both younger and older audiences at the same time. This is something that Monsters at Work struggled with a little bit more — it felt very much like a product catered mostly to kids first, which is understandable given the need for shows in that demographic. However, that may stifle it somewhat in terms of it becoming more of a mainstream hit.

As for when a potential season 2 could premiere, the earliest we would expect it is at some point in 2022. Animated shows do take some time to put together, so patience is going to be required here. Hopefully, we’ll know if there is a formal renewal or not by the time we get to the end of the year.

