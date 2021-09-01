Is Sistas new tonight on BET? Season 3 episode 11 return date, more







Is Sistas new tonight on BET? We have a lot to take on within this article, but it feels natural to start off answering that question.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. The show is still in the midst of a hiatus, but we can at least confirm that it’s going to be over before too long. Last week the network confirmed that new episodes will be back on Wednesday, October 13, which shouldn’t come as too great a surprise given that we’d heard already that the drama was returning in October.

So what about beyond that? What does the long-term future hold? We know that Tyler Perry is in the process already of writing season 4, so just from looking at that alone you can assume the show will be coming back beyond this current season. We think this is one of those shows that could easily go on for however long Perry and the cast want it to, and we’re at least happy with the fact that the ratings remain very-much strong. There’s a loyal audience here; you can see that virtually anytime the show trends on social media during a new episode.

In the end, our feeling is that even more video footage for this upcoming batch of episodes will be released over the course of the next few weeks. There is no reason for BET to hold back on a trailer when it can bring even more hype to the show! Rest assured, there will be more drama … and we can only hope that a few of the loose ends that are out there are tied up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Sistas right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sistas season 3 episode 11?

Have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







