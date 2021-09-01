Real Housewives of Atlanta: Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes dead at 66







There is some terrible news coming out today from within the Real Housewives of Atlanta family — Gregg Leakes, husband to Nene Leakes and frequent presence on the Bravo series, has died at the age off 66 following a lengthy battle with colon cancer. It is something that both Gregg and Nene were open about over the past few years, and recently Nene made it clear that her husband most likely only had days to live.

In a statement today confirming Gregg’s passing, publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes had the following to say per People Magazine:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

We know that this will be an incredibly difficult time for Nene and her entire family, and we hope that she has the love and support of everyone around her as she mourns. We know millions of people out there all over the world will send her their sympathies, even if they don’t speak them out loud. Because of the way that The Real Housewives of Atlanta works as a show, we all become deeply invested in the people we see on screen. We watch them navigate all of the good times and bad and for Nene and Gregg, they went through quite a lot over the past several years. Their love for each other carried them through and now, we hope the show family is there in whatever way Nene needs. She has been a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta for nearly the show’s entire run; she took a brief absence before returning full-time in season 10.

Our thoughts and dearest sympathies go out to the Leakes family during this difficult time. May they have all of the space and privacy they need. (Photo: Bravo.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







