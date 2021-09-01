What If…? episode 5 preview: Prepare now for Party Thor!







After this week’s devastating Doctor Strange episode, doesn’t it feel like What If…? episode 5 should liven things up a bit? Luckily, early indications suggest that this is going to happen!

As many of you probably know at this point, Disney+ does not have a tendency to release a lot of information about upcoming episodes in advance. At the time of this writing, we don’t have any sort of official synopsis to share, and nor is there some full-length trailer.

Nonetheless, it’s already been confirmed that episode 5 is going to be the long-awaited “Party Thor” episode, one that will showcase a very different side of Chris Hemsworth’s ever-popular hero. The joy in this show (when it’s not being sad, that is) is presenting us with a wide array of different, fascinating scenarios and then playing off of them. For Thor in particular, this should be fun seeing this alternate road … though there’s not any guarantee that he will find happiness in the end.

When it comes to superhero stories in general, there is always a real theme of responsibility versus burden. At times, these two things do go very much hand in hand. Yet, it’s also necessary for them to take on that role. Without someone like Thor out there, what would happen to the MCU? If he’s at the party does he miss what matters?

We’re curious already to see what the writers have cooked up here — while we wouldn’t say What If…? is necessary viewing for everyone interested in following the main MCU canon, it is certainly worth everyone’s time. Fingers crossed that people all over the world get on board; that is, in the event that they are not on board already.

