Nine Perfect Strangers episode 6 spoilers: The side effects worsen…







As you prepare for Nine Perfect Strangers episode 6 on Hulu next week, there are a lot of things to prepare for! That, of course, includes the possibility that every single character at this retreat is going to collapse within themselves.

If there was a motto that everyone could have offered upon entry to this place, it was “Masha knows best.” She’s the reason in party why a lot of them are there, and of course she’s got her own ideas and visions for how all of them could “get better.” But will they really get better? That’s all in the eye of the beholder as it becomes more and more clear to us that these people are metaphorical test subjects. She’s upping the dose and then monitoring the results — and we can’t help but think there’s even more of a chance that someone is going to tilt over the edge.

To get a few more details about what lies ahead, we simply suggest that you check out the full Nine Perfect Strangers episode 6 synopsis below:

As the protocol escalates, relationships are strengthened, even as the effects of the treatment become more unsettling. Masha reveals her unique treatment goals for the Marconi family.

Given that in some ways Nine Perfect Strangers is a study of the human psyche, we’d like for the remaining episodes to take some time to dive into one extremely important subject: What makes Masha tick? Given that Nicole Kidman’s character is of course at the center of this story, this is something that we hopes gets even explored before the story winds down. There is still a lot of story still to come, so prepare for this crazy, psychological thrill ride to only continue.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers episode 6?

What do you think the end result of this treatment will be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







