Dancing with the Stars season 30: Are Matt James, Olivia Jade in cast?

Let’s start with the one that surprises us the most: Matt James. We knew that there was a good chance that a Bachelor Nation person would be on the season, but Matt? The feeling we’d gotten after his season was that he wanted nothing to do with the franchise anymore — and we understood it, given the Chris Harrison controversy. Granted, DWTS is not The Bachelor, but it is a part of the same network. (James’ reported casting comes via Us Weekly.)

We’ll admit that we were hesitant to be excited about any Bachelor Nation person on Dancing with the Stars after Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown dominated the last two seasons — yet, Matt isn’t as much of a dead ringer on the show. We don’t know if he can dance! Also, hopefully this stops all of the rumors that Chris Harrison is on.

What about Olivia Jade?

This is a report that’s out there from TMZ and there is strong evidence that the influencer/daughter of Lori Loughlin is a part of the season. This is a show that has never shied away from controversial figures so we can’t say we’re shocked that she’d be in the cast. If this happens, you better be prepared for confessionals aplenty talking about the college admission scandals.

At the moment, the only two names 100% confirmed to be on the new season are Olympian Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, who is making history by being the first celebrity on the show with a same-sex dance partner.

