Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who’s in the most danger in the Cookout?







We’re not going to sit here and pretend that things in the Big Brother 23 house are altogether eventful — they’re not. Sarah Beth thinks that Kyland is the target and because of that, she hasn’t campaigned that much.

Meanwhile, Kyland knows already that he’s safe and the Cookout is planning to go all the way to the final six together. With that being said, who is the person from the alliance in the most jeopardy?

If you want to watch our latest Big Brother 23 live-feed discussion, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember we’ll have more updates coming…

At the moment, the most likely target seems to be Kyland. Why? He’s got a real habit of talking himself to death and causing problems where ultimately, there aren’t any. He’s putting himself in a position where other people are frustrated just because he’s gaming way too hard. He didn’t have to say anything this time around! There’s also been some tension between him and Xavier after Hannah used her Veto on Xavier — and that could make the two want to target each other here and there.

Then, there’s also what we learned today from Hannah — she’s interested in taking out Derek F. a little bit sooner rather than later. Why is that? She recognizes that in the event Derek goes, you have two guys in Kyland and Xavier who would never want to take each other to the end. Derek is one of the obvious weak links in the Cookout when it comes to having a resume — he’ll lose to almost anyone at the end.

Of course, the Cookout has to make it to the final six before any of this can happen — that’s what we have to wait and see on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Who do you think could be the first Cookout member gone in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







