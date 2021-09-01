America’s Got Talent: Was Howie Mandel mean to Madilyn Bailey?







Tonight’s biggest America’s Got Talent headline may not actually be one of the performances — instead, it is Howie Mandel’s critique.

Throughout a lot of this season, we’ve seen the comedian take on the role of overly harsh/critical judge. It’s good to be honest, but does he take it to another level sometimes? You can argue so with singer Madilyn Bailey, who received quite possibly the most brutal critique of the live shows. She performed an original song tonight in “Red Ribbon,” a song written about her grandmother who passed away of lung cancer. It’s clearly a song that meant a lot to her, and it’s very-much different from her comedic performance at the start of the season.

Yet, Howie’s critique was largely that she should only be funny. It was weird, and also kind of cruel when he acted as though there wasn’t any substance to what she did. This is the part of the criticism that didn’t work — it’s one thing to criticize someone’s voice, and it’s another to suggest that there wasn’t anything to what they did. For Madilyn, this was clearly something she wanted to do to show a specific side of who she is. Everyone is more than just one thing, and going on AGT in itself is a big showcase of one’s vulnerability. After all, you’re being judged at times by people who aren’t even singers!

The irony here is pretty simple: Howie’s critique is probably going to convince more people to vote for Madilyn in the end. People are going to be sympathetic towards her after this, especially since she did a great job holding her composure didn’t Howie’s critique. Simon Cowell eventually did hit back at him, though Howie claimed that he was “just being honest” on social media after the fact.

