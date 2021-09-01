Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 spoilers: Kendall & Joe talk it out







So what’s going to happen moving into Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6? We know that we’re coming off a super-dramatic hour. Is more around the bend?

At the end of tonight’s episode, it was easy to assume what one storyline would be: The aftermath of Kenny’s date with Tia. Demi was not happy that he went on it, even if she understands that this is a part of the process with this show. Then, of course there is the arrival of Kendall; we knew it was coming eventually, but they waited until the VERY end tonight to bring her in.

So what is going to happen after the fact with Kendall? The show seems to be hyping up this idea that she’s not entirely over Grocery Store Joe as of yet, and that this could cause some problems between him and Serena.

Yet, the thing that we keep coming back to is why the two broke up in the first place: Where the two want to live. Unless that changes, there’s no way for them to ever be together. That’s just the harsh truth here.

We know that Kendall and Joe are going to talk next week, but be prepared for a big Kenny conflict coming, as well. Mari still has feelings for him, and then there’s the Demi of it all. Where are things going to go from here?

