Fantasy Island episode 5 spoilers: A tale of romantic decisions







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Fantasy Island episode 5? In a way, this is going to be a story all about love — just in a way you wouldn’t expect.

The challenge that this show has at the moment is pretty simple: Trying to tell an entertaining, self-contained story in a week. That can be even more difficult when you’re talking about something like a love triangle. There’s a pretty enormous canvas that you have to paint on so that the final decision makes more sense … that is, provided that there is a proper decision in the end.

Below, we have the full Fantasy Island episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Nisha wants the Island to help her decide between marrying her parent’s proposed match, Savin, or her longtime boyfriend, Josh, in the all-new “Twice in a Lifetime” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Sept. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-105) (TV-14 D,S)

The one thing that Fantasy Island needs to do beyond tell these stories right now is simply find a way to round up some more viewers. The ratings right now leave a lot to be desired and three episodes in, it’s pretty clear that they are not getting any better. It’s in a tough timeslot during the summer and maybe Fox will take some of that into consideration. Yet, we’re not optimistic there will be any more beyond this summer; our advice? Enjoy the show while you can!

What we do appreciate about Fantasy Island for the time being is simple: It’s a show that revolves a lot around adventure and taking creative risks. In a network TV world that is stuffed full of procedurals and sameness, this is certainly something that we appreciate.

