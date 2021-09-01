Bachelor in Paradise 7: Tre, Tahzjuan leave before Rose Ceremony







At the start of tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode, we were greeted with the second Rose Ceremony of the season. Who ended up surviving the night?

The first thing worth noting here is that the women were handing out the roses tonight, which made things messy almost immediately. There were people fighting over roses, and things got bad for Karl in particular. Then, there was the decision by Tre Cooper to leave right before the Rose Ceremony happened. Why? He didn’t think that his person was there. He didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.

Have you watched our review of The Bachelorette finale yet? If not, be sure to check that out at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and stick around for some other updates.

The irony here is that Tre opted to leave literally minutes prior to Becca Kufrin’s arrival, and who knows? Maybe the two could have been compatible in some form. It just wasn’t in the cards.

In general, Tre’s exit was almost uneventful in that it happened so fast — and before that, he decided to split up with Tahzjuan. Shortly after Becca showed up, Tahzjuan also decided that he was going to leave, thinking that she didn’t have a reason to stay anymore. It’s a bummer for her, since she did have the ability to stick around in Paradise for another cycle. She could have found someone else!

Yet, it’s hard to really know what it’s like to be in this environment where there’s so much stress and pressure all of the time to find love. We know that it can be overwhelming.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you think about the elimination on tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







