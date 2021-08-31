Only Murders in the Building episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?







Following the launch of the first three episodes on Hulu today, what lies ahead on Only Murders in the Building episode 4? How about beyond that?

The first thing that we should do here is act genuinely surprised about the show’s launch in the first place — or how little attention is being given to it. This is a show featuring two comedic legends in Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside a pop superstar in Selena Gomez. How in the world is this not getting more promotion? We think there are a lot of people out there who aren’t even aware of the show at the moment, but maybe that’s going to change over the next few days. We can only hope so.

For those who are just discovering the series, know this: Episode 4 will be coming next week! Hulu is doing the same rollout strategy here that they’ve used in the past for some other shows like The Handmaid’s Tale — they’re handing out three episodes to get people hooked, and then they will air the rest weekly the rest of the season. This is effective since it only helps them to have people talking about the show over a long period of time. There’s a central mystery here that should make for great conversation — and, of course, potential for laughs.

We also think it’s a pretty perfect time for Only Murders in the Building to come on the air. With Brooklyn Nine-Nine in its final season and with Ted Lasso killing it on Apple TV+, there’s more of a focus on comedies than there’s been in a little while. This genre needs some more big-time hits over the next few years, and we hope that for at least the next couple of months, Martin, Gomez, and Short can deliver something worthy of headlines.

There are few specifics out there on episode 4, but we’ll be discussing the show more soon enough.

