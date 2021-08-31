The Oval season 2 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week’s The Oval season 2 episode 21 is important for a number of reasons, but let’s begin with this: It’s close to the finale. As a matter of fact, “Powerful Hands” is the penultimate hour of the entire season! Whatever happens here is going to lead to all sorts of chaos — don’t expect much in the way of resolution here. Instead, prepare for the Presidency to come on the brink of disaster as forces conspire to have it crumbling to the ground by the time we get to the closing minutes.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full The Oval season 2 episode 21 synopsis right away:

Bobby and Max plot to bring The President to a catastrophic demise. Meanwhile, Barry learns that Sharon has suffered a tragic loss, and Victoria catches Hunter as he is about to disgrace his presidency.

Before the end of this episode, we imagine that we’ll learn at least some of the results of Bobby and Max’s plot. They could destroy everything, but based on what we’ve seen on this show over time, we also know that the President is more than capable of causing problems for himself, as well. We’ve seen that enough over the past year to recognize it.

As we do prepare for the finale, keep in mind that The Oval has already been renewed for another season! That should offer comfort for anyone out there worried we are nearing the end of this story. Of course, that should also send grave concern that Tyler Perry is going to drop some enormous shock in the final seconds that is going to lead to everyone screaming at the television. Prepare for that now in advance…

