The Good Doctor season 5: See Freddie Highmore in new promo art

What we’ve got for you at the top of this article comes courtesy of ABC, and it features a powerful message at its core: “We’re only as strong as what we overcome.” You also, of course, have Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy as the primary focus, not that this should be all that much of a surprise to anyone. Shaun’s been front and center for almost every single promotional poster so far.

When you look back on season 4 of The Good Doctor, it’s absolutely clear that Shaun went through quite a bit from top to bottom. He started things off in a really difficult place, as he had to figure out precisely how to navigate a global pandemic. Then, he saw his world return slightly to normal, but then suffered a devastating loss as Lea suffered a miscarriage. The two got engaged at the end of the season, and we hope that this sets the stage for a season full of happier, upbeat moments for the two of them.

Of course, we also have to imagine there will still be struggles and difficult patients. That is, after all, at the center of much of what The Good Doctor does. Where would this show be without that?

One other thing that is different…

Clearly, ABC is intent on promoting their Hulu partnership this season, with it right there alongside ABC as the network. We think a lot of this is simply a recognition that times are different now and with that in mind, you have to adapt — more and more people are streaming! Strong live ratings are increasingly becoming a thing of the past. This is the best way to compensate for a lot of that.

