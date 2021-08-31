America’s Got Talent: Beyond Belief Dance Company to be wildcard act







Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode is the first semifinal show, and we now know the wildcard: Beyond Belief Dance Company!

Today, NBC officially confirmed that the young dance group is going to be coming back after being narrowly eliminated during their previous appearance on the show. It makes sense to bring them back, largely because dance is one of the categories not altogether represented in the semifinals. Also, it’s clear that they at least have some audience that will stand behind them.

As for what their odds are of going far this season, that still remains to be seen — but we also wouldn’t be altogether hopeful at the moment. Typically wild-card acts are wild cards for a reason; we don’t mean that to be disrespectful, but they aren’t at the top of audience votes. It’s really hard to get that to turn around in your favor. A lot of viewers out there already know who their favorites are before they even start performing during the live shows; it’s easy to lose an audience’s favor with a bad performance, but it’s a little bit harder to gain it over time. You have to do something to ultimately change a preconceived notion that exists out there.

In the end, though, we do like what Beyond Belief brings in terms of their energy and attitude. They’re not your typical dance crew, which often feel a little put-on and predictable. Even if they don’t advance, they should liven up the show a good bit and we need that. Often, the later shows in the competition can get a little dragged down with a lot of the singers choosing to perform some big, emotional battles.

