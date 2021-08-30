Batwoman season 3 spoilers: Bridget Regan cast as Poison Ivy!







Finally, we know who Batwoman season 3 is bringing in as Poison Ivy, and we’re thinking already that this should be fun.

According to a report from Deadline, The Last Ship and White Collar alum Bridget Regan is going to recur as Pamela Isley, who of course you also know by her famed comic-book alter ego. This is someone who we know is smart and dangerous, and we’re very curious to see what this version of the character will be. For now, all we can say is that this is great casting.

Here’s how the show is describing their iteration of Ivy:

[Pamela] was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. Pamela’s plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain: Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right … even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

One of the reasons why this version of Poison Ivy feels so cool to us is rather simple: She’s almost fully formed, when you think about it! Everyone in Gotham already knows who she is and what she’s capable of, so there’s not really that element of surprise anymore. Of course, it is also possible that she’s learned a few new tricks in her time away in hiding.

We know that the Batwoman season 2 finale teased both Ivy and Penguin as major villains, but there’s no word on the latter’s casting as of yet.

What do you want to see when it comes to Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy on Batwoman season 3?

