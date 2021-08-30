Blue Bloods season 12: Could Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny keep evolving?







As we brace ourselves for Blue Bloods season 12 on CBS this fall, we should know very well that characters need to change. It’s a part of what makes each season stand out from the rest! In order for this show to be the best version of itself, we can’t have characters on a constant rinse-and-repeat cycle where they feel the same way about things that they did at the beginning. Few humans ever operate that way; we all go through different permutations and find different thought-processes over time.

So what changed for Danny in season 11 that could cause him to change more in season 12? The video below from the show’s upcoming season 11 DVD set (available tomorrow) features none other than Donnie Wahlberg going through some of how his character changed over the course of the past batch of episodes. In particular, he dives more into the relationship between him and Baez and how being trapped together caused him to let down some of his walls. He realized how important Baez is to him!

While it may not look as though these characters are going to move in a romantic direction moving forward, we do expect that season 12 will be the most vulnerable one yet for the Danny character. He can open up more to Maria about what he’s going through and feel okay and trust her. He’s still going to be the same Danny — he has that stubborn gene, after all — but a version of him that his a product of his experiences.

You’ll have a chance to see more of Danny and Baez on TV soon. Remember, after all, that Blue Bloods season 12 is premiering on CBS come Friday, October 1.

