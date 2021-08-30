The Good Doctor season 5: New reasons for excitement!







We know that The Good Doctor season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC Mondays this fall, and a few details have come out so far! We know that there’s a lot of ground to be covered this time around, whether it be Shaun and Lea’s engagement, new patients, or the apparent relationship that we’re going to have moving forward with Morgan and Park.

Of course it’d be great to get some specific details for what’s coming up , but no one’s really going to do that before an official promo comes out. With that in mind, we’re going to take whatever we can get, and that includes the new post on Instagram from Fiona Gubelmann. In this, the actress behind Morgan made it really clear that there are some great scripts this season and that she and the rest of the cast are having a good time filming.

One of the things that always gives us hope for a new season is when cast and crew members go out of their way to hype upcoming stories, and this is precisely what Fiona is doing here. Nobody is forcing her to say nice things about the show, and this is not some promotional interview.

What we’ve loved about Morgan’s evolution over the course of the show is simple: She’s let down some of the walls. We’ve gotten a chance to see a truer version of who she is and interestingly enough, she’s a better doctor because of that vulnerability. It’s less about herself, and she can have confidence without also being cocky.

Hopefully, we’ll hear some other good stuff on The Good Doctor season 5 between now and when the show actually airs…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5?

