Survivor 41: Is a cast reveal finally coming this week?







With Survivor 41 premiering on CBS next month, it makes sense to want a cast reveal pretty much immediately. We’re at that time where we start to see people announced before every season!

As of this writing, though, the network hasn’t confirmed when the players for the new season will be revealed, though evidence suggests it will be happening sooner rather than later. Check out the latest tease via the show’s Twitter account below, one that actually features the voices of some of the new castaways.

So why has CBS been as secretive as they’ve been about Survivor so far? A lot of it may be due to the fact that this is a very different season than what we’ve seen before. The Jeff Probst-hosted show has been off the air for over a year now and during that hiatus, the producers looked for ways to reinvent the game. This could be a brutal season in terms of the conditions and for now, there are reasons to be curious. As for whether or not any of these changes are for the better, that’s what we can’t say a whole lot on at the moment.

Regardless of what Survivor 41 looks and feels like, we’re just happy to have the game back! Finding out the cast is one of the most integral parts of the process, mostly since it allows us to make predictions or at least analyze how some of these people will move and operate inside of the game.

