Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Paranoia before Veto Ceremony!







The latest Big Brother 23 Veto Ceremony is going to be happening tomorrow and while the result may be predictable, the process isn’t.

So what do we know at the moment? Well, the plan is for Hannah to use the Power of Veto on Xavier and it’s easy to justify it. He was never the nominee of the original HoH Tiffany or the “anonymous” one (Claire) who won the Coin of Destiny.

With this being said, Kyland isn’t super-thrilled with this idea and wants the Veto used on him instead. Why? We think a lot of it is just paranoia that he could go, but he’s wrapping it up in a package of him wanting to give Sarah Beth a sympathy vote and he can’t do that sitting on the block. It’s hard to think anyone takes that seriously, and what’s really going to happen if the Veto is used on Xavier is that Kyland could hold some resentment over it.

For the record, this is something that Hannah wants. The goal here is to cause division within the guys in the Cookout so that they go at each other down the road. That could end up working! Of course, we’re still a few eviction cycles away from that and a lot could change.

At the moment it’s hard to see the plan to evict Sarah Beth changing. It would take the entire Cookout crumbling for her to have a chance at staying. Her best hope may be Kyland talking himself into some trouble, which he is capable of doing based on what we’ve seen.

What do you want to see happen with the Veto Ceremony tomorrow in the Big Brother 23 house?

