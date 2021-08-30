Is Finn Cole leaving Animal Kingdom, role of J after season 5 episode 8?







Is Finn Cole leaving Animal Kingdom and his role of J? Based on at least the ending for season 5 episode 8, we understand having some concerns.

First and foremost, we do understand why J would want away from his family for a bit. While he certainly did a lot to deserve the wrath of Craig, that doesn’t make it any easier to be in the pool with him. That fight was brutal and honestly, it’s been a long time coming. These guys are going to have to learn to trust each other if they want to survive without Smurf around.

If there is good news for J and for Finn Cole’s future on Animal Kingdom, it’s the return of Pope (Shawn Hatosy) to the Cody family compound. He basically told J that if he left, he’d track him down and find him. Odds are, that means that J probably won’t spend three episodes on some bizarre desert journey reuniting a mother with her kid. (Is it too soon for that joke? Was that whole Pope storyline too weird for anyone else?) We don’t think Finn is going anywhere, at least right now, and you don’t have a major reason to worry.

Ultimately, it’d be a total bummer to see Cole depart the show in any capacity — J may not be the easiest character on the show to root for, but there’s no denying his presence. He’s one of the most diabolical and emotionless characters within this world; he may not have the same experience in the criminal world as the other guys, but he’s certainly well-suited for this world as a whole.

