Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS, delayed by NFL football?







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS, or is the presence of NFL preseason football shoving it off the screen entirely? It’s true that we’re at that time of the year already — time when sports manages to overtake and dominate everything on the network priority list.

(Of course, we recognize fully that this is even more ironic given that this is preseason — these aren’t even games that matter!)

Let’s go ahead and share the bad news now: You’re going to be waiting a little longer than usual to see the show, at least if you live on the East Coast or are in the Central Time Zone. As of right now, the slated start time for Big Brother 23 is around 8:09 p.m. Eastern, though we still recommend checking CBS on the hour just in case your market isn’t carrying the NFL. (Never hurts to play it safe.)

Does it stink to have a little delay? Sure, but remember this: The NFL pushbacks are typically SO much worse during the regular season. Prepare yourself for that potentially when we’re in the final Sundays of the season.

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 23 will feature the final edition of the High Roller’s Room twist, where one houseguest in the game will have a chance to win the Coin of Destiny and change up the game in a really dramatic way. (We won’t spoil anything in this article, but you can head over here for more updates from the feeds.)

