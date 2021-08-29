Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Post-Veto conversations!







Last night the Power of Veto winner was confirmed within the Big Brother 23 house, so where are things going to go from here? As we approach the Veto Ceremony tomorrow there are a few different things worth discussing.

Let’s start with a quick refresher, just in case you need it: Hannah won the Power of Veto yesterday! She’s got the ability to change things up in the game, but there’s no reason for her to do so. The most she’s going to do probably is that she’s going to take Xavier off the block, as he was never technically put up by either Tiffany or the Coin of Destiny winner Claire — this was just a consequence of what he did to win the Veto last week.

Both Xavier and Kyland have made their desires clear about the Veto: They don’t want to stay on the block! What these guys really need to do, though, is just relax: Nothing is going to happen over the next few days that causes them to be evicted if they handle themselves okay. Show that you trust the Cookout since ultimately, they’ve got control of the vote this time around. There are so many people who want Sarah Beth out that this will probably be an easy vote. This isn’t even a situation like with Derek X. where a lot of people are going to be really sad to see her go.

Oh, and we should also note that Sarah Beth is going to be blindsided if things stay the way that they are: She thinks that Kyland is the target.

