Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Aftermath of the fight







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9, what is it that we’re going to be able to see? Is there more chaos coming around the bend?

The first thing we have to say is that we were J after that epic fight with Craig, we’d probably not want to be around him for a while; J did threaten to leave, after all! Yet, we’re fairly optimistic that there is a way for the crew to worth through their issues, mostly because you need to have a fairly short memory if you are going to be in this particular line of work.

Want to get some more discussion on tonight’s Animal Kingdom now? Then all you have to do is watch the review below! After doing that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

For some more news on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

Local law enforcement turn up the heat on the Codys, as further secrets threaten to destabilize the family. Deran gets some news about Adrian. Craig discovers Renn has been keeping a secret.

So what stands out in all of this? With the police potentially on their tail, it feels like Craig, J, Deran, and even Pope (back in town) could have a reason to come together that they haven’t for most of the season. There are few unifying forces quite like the threat of all of you going to jail.

Also, are we near the end of the road for Craig and Renn? We wonder that mostly because he hasn’t exactly been the perfect guy to her for most of the season — sure, there’s passion, but nobody likes to be controlled. Craig seems to think that he gets to follow a different set of rules.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







