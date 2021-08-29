America’s Got Talent lineup: Peter Rosalita, Jimmie Herrod in semifinals #1







The first America’s Got Talent semifinal show is airing on NBC this Tuesday — do you want to learn more about who’s performing?

Entering this episode, know that there are eleven acts who will be taking the stage in hopes of making it to the finale. While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, it’s fair to assume that five acts from this group will get a chance at that grand prize. For the sake of this article, we’re going to break down where everyone stands entering the episode. (Remember that there’s a wild-card also in the mix here, but we can’t factor them in at the moment.)

Safe bets to advance

Peter Rosalita – Young singers routinely do well on this show, and it certainly helps that Peter is one of the best singers this season. We do agree with Simon that he should tackle a more modern song, but there’s no denying his talent or his massive audience online.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team – They weren’t perfect in their last performance and they don’t have a lot of time to prepare. Yet, they also do something totally different than anyone else and they’re awesome at it.

Jimmie Herrod – America loves singers, and we also think it benefits Jimmie that he performs classic songs that are nostalgic but not overdone. He should be fine.

In contention

Michael Winslow – We know that he needed the Save to get here, but in general we think that the uniqueness of his act will help him here and he can bounce back a little from his last performance.

Gina Brillon – She’s a good comic and typically, we see at least one performer in this category in the finale. We just think it’s more likely to be Josh Blue, who will be in the next round.

Dustin Tavella – He’s a good magician, but we can’t say that there’s anything about his actual magic that has blown us away so far this season. He’ll need to find a way to step it up further.

Aidan Bryant – If we had to pick two out of the four acts “in contention” as ones that would advance, we’d go with Michael and Dustin. With that being said, personally we’d take Aidan over Dustin just because there’s untapped potential here.

Likely doomed

Madilyn Bailey – She needed the Save to get here, and unless you’re Michael Winslow, that is almost never a good sign entering the next round.

Korean Soul – Same here. They’re good, but we don’t get the sense that their chances are great.

Tory Vagasy – We’d actually like her more if she had a little more of an edge, but it doesn’t seem the producers want that to happen.

Who are you rooting for on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

