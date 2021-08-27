America’s Got Talent season 16: Semifinals will have wildcard act







If you’ve been doing the math for a while on America’s Got Talent season 16, then you’re probably aware that we had an uneven number of semifinalists. There are currently 21 people competing in the next round of the show, but only two shows.

What we’re here to do today is confirm the inevitable: There is going to be one wildcard performer named by the show, and they will join the remaining acts over the next round. This act will be performing on Tuesday night’s new episode of the show.

So who could the act be? There’s an easy argument that it should be either Beyond Belief Dance Company, Storm Large, or T.3 given that these three all made it to the Instant Save and lost. Of course, it’s also possible that producers will do whatever they want here. We wouldn’t be shocked if Klek Entos goes forward, mostly because a candle snafu seemed to be the thing that doomed his performance more than anything. Also, AGT in general likes to have a wide array of acts and there are a lot of singers that could hurt Storm or T.3’s chances.

Ultimately, whoever is named will probably get one more performance and that’s it. We can’t recall a single time where a wildcard act comes out of nowhere and becomes a major contender. The only one we can consider here is magician Michael Grasso from years ago, but he was a wildcard in the sense that he was first eliminated by the judges — he didn’t get a chance to be eliminated by America first. This new act will help to just fill time during the show and maybe please some of their devoted fans — and that may be enough for a lot of people who are out there.

