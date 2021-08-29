NCIS season 19: How many episodes should you expect this fall?







Odds are, you’ve heard the news at this point that NCIS season 19 is premiering on Monday, September 20. This is a much earlier start date than what we had last year, back when the global health crisis made it extremely difficult on just about every show in production.

In season 18, we only had a chance to see three episodes in the fall of 2020, down a whopping seven from the ten we usually get before Christmas. So should we expect NCIS to get back to giving us ten episodes this fall again? Is that an unfair expectation? It’s definitely something to break down further in this piece.

When you look at the premiere date alone, there’s plenty of reason to think that ten NCIS episodes could air on CBS this fall. Here’s a fun fact: This is the earliest in the fall that the Mark Harmon show has started off since season 4, which premiered on September 19. There will be reasons to take little breaks here and there, especially when we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

With that being said, there’s a chance to get in a good six episodes before we even get to Halloween and based on where the show is in production, there’s a chance that could happen this time around! If not six, we at least think we’ll get in four or five installments before that time. While we know that there are still health and safety protocols in place for NCIS at present, we get the sense that CBS wants to get back to normal as much as possible. A big part of “normal” is restoring their old schedule as much as they can.

How many episodes of NCIS season 19 do you think that we’ll get in this calendar year?

