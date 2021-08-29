The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Maggie, Negan’s future







When The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 airs on AMC next week, there are all sorts of other problems coming Maggie’s way.

So where do we begin here? She’s been on this dangerous mission for most of the season, which of course was made even worse by the fact that she had to work with Negan. Are the two on better footing now? Maybe in a subtle sense. It’s not as though the two are friends or even like each other, but they realize that they need each other for the time being. Negan can be useful to her, and in general there is a lot of danger coming up. This is what happens when the Reapers make their presence known like never before!

For a few more details on what you can expect to see next, check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 synopsis:

Maggie’s mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers, and Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria. Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away.

At this point in The Walking Dead, you can argue that preserving life is really the key theme. What differs between the stories is how characters go about it and the sense of desperation that exists as an undercurrent. Take, for example, with the Commonwealth — they are so eager to put on the front that nothing in the world has changed, even if we all know that this is not actually the case.

If you do want to prepare yourself further for next week’s episode on AMC, take a look at the sneak peek below! To the surprise of no one, it revolves heavily around Negan and Maggie.

