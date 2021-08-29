Manifest season 4 premiere date hopes: When could it arrive on Netflix?







As we all celebrate the great news that Manifest season 4 is now happening on Netflix, there’s a big question to now wonder: When will it premiere?

We’d love to be able to tell you that you’ll see new episodes of the high-concept drama before the end of the year, but pending some Flight 828-esque supernatural occurrence, that is not going to take place. The report about the season 4 revival noted that negotiations are still ongoing with some actors, so odds are it will take a little time to get production officially underway.

Even once filming is taking place for this show, there’s something else to remember with Manifest as a newly-minted Netflix show: The release pattern is going to be a little different. You’re not going to see an episode a week; if we had to guess, we’d say that the streaming service will put out episodes in two batches of ten. That means the first half of season 4 will need to be edited, scored, and perfected before they can be binged-watched. The earliest we foresee that happening is either spring or summer next year. Since you’re moving the show from NBC to Netflix and there are a lot of hurdles to deal with, it could be even longer.

As for the second half of the newly-announced final season, we’d wager that a late 2022/early 2023 release date is likely. We’re sure that the entire season will be filmed all at once, as that’s a more cost-effective measure for studio Warner Bros. TV. It also will make it so that there’s a somewhat-shorter hiatus between the first and second half of the remaining episodes. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that production can resume safely, and there are no issues or interruptions due to the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Manifest now

When do you most want to see Manifest season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other details. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







