Manifest season 4 is official! Netflix picks up 20-episode final season







On 828 Day, Netflix officially decided to come through for Manifest fans all over the globe. After all, they have officially renewed the show for a season 4!

There was a long time where it looked like the odds of a revival were slim — the contracts expired on the cast and initially, it seemed as though talks with Netflix had fallen apart. Yet, the show’s continually strong performance on the streaming service helped this deal to come through, and we think an established relationship with studio Warner Bros. TV likely helped, as well. They had worked with Netflix before on saving Lucifer, so there was an established framework to best work through some of the international rights that can complicate negotiations.

According to Deadline, the season 4 order is for 20 episodes, with the plan being to air them in batches. If we had to guess they’ll do two batches of ten and with that in mind, it’s almost as though you’re getting two more seasons as opposed to one. (There’s also a chance for the episodes to be longer without commercials putting the show in the box.) Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh already have new deals to return, with many other cast members in active negotiations.

In a statement, here is what Manifest creator Jeff Rake had to say on the subject of bringing the show back:

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime … Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

This is glorious news, and we hope that everyone out there who loves this show celebrates properly today. It was a long road to get Manifest back on the air, so kudos to the fans who pulled it off!

What do you think about Manifest being saved for a season 4?

