Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The Snallygaster!







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4? On the surface, it feels like this one’s going to be fun. It’s hard for it not to be when you’ve got the search for a mythical creature at the center of it in the Snallygaster. (Doesn’t the idea of this sound like something fitting the Discovery Channel more so than Hallmark?)

We do think the idea of lighter, fun stories is something that could be present in a lot of what lies ahead here. There was a lot of drama at the start of the season with Trace’s exit and of course, we think that there is a little bit of a reset here. We’re going to see family bonding, nostalgia, and then a few serious moments as Abby works along with Connor with an important goal in mind.

If you are curious in getting a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

Wanting to reconnect with each other, Mick (Williams) and Thomas (Gregory Harrison, “General Hospital”) set out on a two-day hike on the Appalachian Trail like they did when they were younger. Abby (Ory) and Connor (Francis) make an important discovery that could help exonerate their dad in the Dilpher case. Kevin (Penny) becomes concerned about fire department Captain Gahagan (Peter Bryant, “Rieverdale”) when he notices his memory lapses. Meanwhile, the B&B is filled with guests in town for the annual Snally Hunting weekend, in search of the mythical yet infamous creature, the Snallygaster.

The thing that we’re the most curious about at the moment is all about the B&B — what sort of guests are we talking about here? These feel like the sort that is going to keep everyone really busy and with that in mind, it will be hard for anyone to get work done.

